InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Powered Wheelchair with Sun Shade (ASP-250)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a nursing aide and I wanted to create a protective sun covering for individuals who employ a wheelchair," said an inventor, from San Antonio, Texas, "so I invented the PATTON WHEEL CHAIR SUN SHADER. My design would provide users with added comfort and enhanced mobility."

The invention provides an improved wheelchair to protect the user against the sun. In doing so, it eliminates the need to use a separate umbrella or towel for protection. As a result, it increases comfort and safety and it could prevent heat stroke and dehydration. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who utilize wheelchairs. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

