InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Rebar Connector (AUP-900)

He created a prototype for the REBAR TOGETHER to make it easier to put rebar together. The device keeps rebar together before pouring concrete. The invention ensures that the job is done right. The connector is easier and better than traditional methods. Additionally, it saves time and effort, and eliminates hassles and frustrations.

The original design was submitted to the Austin office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-AUP-900, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

