InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Recreational Use Pinata (SCO-253)

PITTSBURGH, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a safer and more enjoyable version of the traditional pinata that could be enjoyed by all ages, so I invented this," said an inventor from Sacramento, CA. "My design reduces the possibility of injury and provides a new twist on an old classic."

This easy and convenient invention adds a new twist to the classic activity of breaking open a piñata to retrieve the candy inside. The altered design provides a safer alternative to allowing dizzy children to attempt to break a swinging piñata with a blunt object. In doing so, it makes the activity accessible for all ages, and would provide increased enjoyment and gratification when the piñata breaks open.

The original design was submitted to the Fresno sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-SCO-253, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp