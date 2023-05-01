InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Roofing Footholds (PLB-239)

PITTSBURGH, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ..."I work in construction and wanted to create a safer way for workers to navigate any sloped roof," said an inventor, from Lower Merion, Pa., "so I invented the ECO FOOTHOLDS. My design can be easily installed without damaging the roof, eave, or gutters and it would allow you to maintain focus and safety while working."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved foothold for working on a roof. In doing so, it allows the worker to access all areas of the sloped roof without repositioning the foothold. As a result, it increases safety. It also offers gutter protection and ladder stabilization. The invention features a lightweight design that is easy to apply and remove so it is ideal for contractors, construction workers, roofers, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Philadelphia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

