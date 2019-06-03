InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Safety Accessory for Law Enforcement Officers (LLF-290)

PITTSBURGH, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I work in law enforcement and I thought there could be a better way to increase comfort for officers while wearing ballistic vests," said an inventor, from Mulberry, Fla., "so I invented the COMFORT-VEST."

The patent pending invention provides an effective way to keep a law enforcement officer safe and comfortable. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional ballistic vests. As a result, it could help to prevent heat- or cold-related injuries and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for law enforcement officers and the military. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design eliminates the discomfort associated with traditional ballistic vests, especially on hot days."

The original design was submitted to the Fort Lauderdale sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-LLF-290, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

