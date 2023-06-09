InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Safety Fall Arrest System (DNV-480)

PITTSBURGH, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "As an Occupational Safety and Health Professional, I noticed that the top occupational health and safety recordable for fatalities year after year were due to falls from elevated heights. I felt that there could be an improved 5-Point Safety Harness / Fall Arrest System that could send an alert to a Co-Worker or Emergency Service in the event of a fall," said an inventor, from Federal Heights, Colo., "With the invention of the ALERT LANYARD I could provide communication, notification and documentation ensuring a more speedy response and recovery time in the event of a fall or Lanyard Deployment."

The invention provides an emergency alert and summoning system for fall arresters used with 5-point body safety harnesses. In doing so, it can be used to detect a fall and call for help. As a result, it enhances safety and it minimizes delays. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for contractors, trades workers, outdoor enthusiasts, etc. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Denver sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-DNV-480, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp