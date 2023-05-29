InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Showerhead to Conserve Water (SGJ-213)

PITTSBURGH, May 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "We thought there should be a simple way to conserve water in the shower," said one of two inventors, from Moroni, Utah, "so we invented the SMART SHOWER. Our design offers an improved alternative to traditional showerheads and it could benefit areas during a drought."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to conserve water while showering. In doing so, it helps reduce water waste when moving or scrubbing the body. As a result, it could help lower water bills. It also enables the user to regulate heat and listen to music. The invention features a unique design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for households, hotels, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Salt Lake City sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-SGJ-213, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp