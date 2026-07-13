InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Sink Pipe (CLR-358)

PITTSBURGH, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved sink pipe that enables you to easily clear a clog or retrieve small items, such as rings or earrings, from the pipes," said an inventor, from Woodridge, Ill. "So I invented the ZIP PIPE, my design eliminates the need to disassemble a P-trap underneath a sink to clear a clog or retrieve an item."

The patent-pending invention provides a modified design for a sink pipe. In doing so, it offers an easier way to access the interiors of the pipes. As a result, it would make quick work of clearing clogs and retrieving items. Thus, it saves time and effort. The invention features a practical design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for homeowners, property owners, business owners, plumbers, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 25-CLR-358, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp