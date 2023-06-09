InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Snow Removal Device (DCD-249)

PITTSBURGH, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to use your full body weight to push, plow, and scoop up larger amounts of snow without the heavy lifting of conventional snow shovels," said an inventor, from Burke, Va., "so I invented the HUMAN SNOW PLOW. My design enables you to move larger amounts of snow in less time and with less effort."

The patent-pending invention provides a faster and easier way for a person to remove snow from sidewalks and driveways. In doing so, it enables the user to utilize their full body weight rather than just the arms. As a result, it saves time and effort and it reduces physical strain. The invention features a durable and practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and businesses responsible for snow removal.

The original design was submitted to the Washington D.C. sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

