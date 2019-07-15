InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Suitcase (SKC-478)

PITTSBURGH, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I travel frequently, and I have two young boys. I find myself wishing I had an extra set of arms to carry everything," said an inventor from Koyukuk, Alaska. "That is how I got the idea for this enhanced luggage. It easily transports numerous items, thereby eliminating the struggle."

She developed the ALL CARRYING CASE, patent pending, to make it easier to transport luggage and other items (boxes, totes, additional suitcases, ice chests, etc.). The luggage includes a large carrying capacity that saves the user from having to hold and carry everything. This reduces physical stress and strain, and also minimizes stress and hardship when traveling. Furthermore, the invention features a folding design for ease in storage.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-SKC-478, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

