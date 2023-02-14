InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Teething Toy for Babies (CCT-4759)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ..."I wanted to create a new teething ring to soothe a baby and lessen some of the discomfort associated with teething," said an inventor, from Fairborn, Ohio, "so I invented the MELA D RINGS. My design could help calm and relax a fussy baby and without the use of medications or teething gels."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved teething toy for babies. In doing so, it offers contrasting textures to help stimulate and engage a baby's senses. As a result, it increases comfort and it could help soothe a baby's gums. The invention features a unique design that is easy to hold and use so it is ideal for parents with teething babies. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CCT-4759, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp