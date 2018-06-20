InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Tobacco Rolling Paper (DLL-3349)

I wanted to save myself and others time and energy when rolling tobacco. Whether at home or on the road, my invention allows people to have all the necessary items needed to smoke," said the inventor. The LICKZ provides a smoker with all the necessary materials to enjoy tobacco products of various lengths. It eliminates the need to purchase machine-rolled cigarettes. This smoking accessory makes it quick and easy to roll a complete cigarette. If offers a much more high-end and classy alternative to standard rolling papers. This item will add to the enjoyment of the smoking experience by offering a smooth, even burn. It may also serve as a topic of conversation among smokers and observers.

