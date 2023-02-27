InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Toilet Device (RKH-476)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "On numerous occasions, I have had to call a plumber to fix instances of continuous water running related to a clogged toilet bowl cleaning tablet, so I invented this", said an inventor from Chester, VA. "My invention would eliminate this occurrence."

This convenient and reusable invention would prevent the occurrence of continuous running water related to the clogging of a toilet tank by a shifting toilet tablet cleaner. In doing so, it would reduce costs, and would be easy to install and maintain. This device could be used in homes, businesses, restaurants and hotels, and could be producible in various colors.

The original design was submitted to the Miramar sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-RKH-476, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp