InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Toothpick for Holding Food Items (ALL-3087)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to keep food from slipping off the end of a toothpick," said an inventor, from Atlanta, Ga., "so I invented the TOOTH PICKY. My design would prevent the food from falling on the floor or an individual's clothing and making a mess."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for a toothpick. In doing so, it prevents food items from falling off the toothpick. As a result, it reduces hassles and messes and it can be used with a variety of items on appetizer and food trays. The invention features a novel design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, restaurants and catering companies. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-ALL-3087, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp