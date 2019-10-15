InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Traffic Management Sign (NJD-1931)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved traffic management sign to increase safety for drivers and pedestrians," said an inventor, from Clifton, N.J., "so I invented the TRAFFIC HELP."

The invention provides an effective way to help direct traffic. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional traffic management signs. As a result, it could help to prevent confusion and misunderstandings and it could enhance safety, visibility and peace of mind. The invention features a lightweight design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for utility workers, school crossing guards and other services that direct traffic. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design ensures that traffic directions are clear and easy to understand.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

