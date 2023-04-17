InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Travel Pillow (FED-2464)

PITTSBURGH, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be an improved way to relax and be entertained while still receiving the comfort provided by a traditional travel pillow, so I invented this," said an inventor from Auburn, WA. "My design is convenient, portable and ideal for travelers." This convenient and practical patent-pending design provides a way for travelers to enjoy the comfort traditionally associated with traditional travel pillows with additional entertainment capabilities. In doing so, it enhances comfort, and reduces frustration typically associated with long trips. Because of its compact and portable design, this stowable device would be ideal for those traveling for either business or leisure. The original design was submitted to the Federal Way sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-FED-2464, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp