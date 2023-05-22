InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Van-Style Commercial Trailer (HOF-362)

PITTSBURGH, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved trailer to reduce aerodynamic resistance when traveling on the open highway," said an inventor, from Katy, Texas, "so I invented the AERO FRICTION. My design would also redirect airflow to keep the large commercial trailer from unexpectedly flipping over."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved van-style commercial trailer design for the trucking industry. In doing so, it could improve fuel economy. It also helps prevent the trailer from tipping in heavy winds. As a result, it increases safety and efficiency. The invention features a practical design that is easy to operate so it is ideal for the trucking industry.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-HOF-362, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp