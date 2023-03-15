InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Vehicle Cargo Rack (LJD-254)

PITTSBURGH, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved vehicle cargo rack to safely support small and large loads," said an inventor, from Ozone Park, N.Y., "so I invented the CAMEL ROOF RACK. My design can easily adapt to the ever-changing hauling needs of the motorist."

The invention provides expandable carrying space atop a motor vehicle. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional cargo racks. As a result, it increases stability and support and it can be used to accommodate extra or larger size items. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners.

The original design was submitted to the Long Island sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-LJD-254, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

