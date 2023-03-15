InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Vehicle Jack System (LVT-423)

PITTSBURGH, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be an improved jack system for use when changing a tire or performing other vehicle repairs," said an inventor, from Las Vegas, Nev., "so I invented the AUTO JACK. My design enables you to quickly lift the tire and without strain."

The invention provides an improved jack system for motor vehicles. In doing so, it eliminates the struggle associated with positioning and using a mechanical jack. As a result, it enhances safety and it saves time and effort. The invention features a reliable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners.

The original design was submitted to the Las Vegas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-LVT-423, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp