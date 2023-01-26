InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Warming Coveralls (TPL-239)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --"I needed a garment to provide extra warmth when working outdoors during the cold winter months," said an inventor, from Ranger, W.V., "so I invented the RECHARGEABLE ADJUSTABLE HEAT ABLE CLOTHING. My design would surround the wearer in warmth without adding extra bulk or weight that may restrict movement."

The invention provides an improved design for a pair of coveralls. In doing so, it would concentrate heat to the wearer. As a result, it enhances comfort and safety during cold temperatures. It also offers an alternative to wearing numerous bulky layers. The invention features a practical design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for individuals who live, work or enjoy outdoor activities in cold environments. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-TPL-239, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

