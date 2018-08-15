InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Wash Cloth (SOG-201)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Sacramento, Calif., has developed the SOAP TOWEL, an improved wash cloth that allows a person to effectively lather his/her body without the constant worry of dropping the soap or re-lathering. A prototype is available.

"I was inspired to develop my invention to help a family member who is handicapped. My invention will allow compromised individuals to bath effectively and without the aid of others," said the inventor. The SOAP TOWEL increases the effective use of a bar of soap. It prevents a bather from running out of soap. In addition, it allows 100 percent of a bar soap to be used. This wash cloth also eliminates having to discard the small pieces of soap. It will appeal to consumers of all ages, especially elderly and disabled individuals.

The original design was submitted to the Sacramento office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-SOG-201, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

