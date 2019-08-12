InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Way to Monitor Salt Intake (CMS-103)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved way to monitor salt use in the kitchen," said an inventor, from Cleveland, Ohio, "so I invented TRU-SALT."

The invention provides an effective way to control or reduce a person's salt intake. In doing so, it ensures that the appropriate amount of salt is used. As a result, it could help to prevent waste and it could provide added health benefits. The invention features a compact design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for household and commercial kitchens. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design enables you to use the right amount of salt for taste or health."

The original design was submitted to the Columbus sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-CMS-103, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

