InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Way to Secure Knee Pads (RSJ-183)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "We thought there could be a better way to secure knee pads for added comfort," said one of two inventors, from Chino Hills, Calif., "so we invented the KNEE LOCK. Our design eliminates the need to use uncomfortable strap on pads that are hot, pinch and slide."

The invention provides an improved design for knee pads. In doing so, it offers an alternative to using traditional knee pads with straps that pinch, restrict movement and reduce circulation. As a result, it increases comfort. The invention features a durable design that is easy to secure, use and remove so it is ideal for individuals who wear knee pads such as carpenters, mechanics, auto body workers, tile or carpet installers, plumbers, painters, electricians, construction laborers, concrete finishers, and roofers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Riverside sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-RSJ-183, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp