InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Window Screen Product for Trucks (LGT-415)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a professional truck driver and I like to lower the windows while sleeping, but this allows flying insects to enter. I thought there could be a better screen product to prevent this from happening," said an inventor, from Pahrump, Nev., "so I invented the 1 2 3 BUGS OUT. My design allows for full ventilation while keeping insects out."

The invention provides an improved window screen for commercial trucks and RVs. In doing so, it prevents bugs from entering the vehicle. It also allows the user to enjoy a cool breeze and full ventilation. This product also has natural sun screen protection. As a result, it enhances comfort, safety and convenience. The invention features an effective design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for trucking companies, truck drivers, RV owners, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Las Vegas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-LGT-415, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp