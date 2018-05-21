InventHelp Inventor Develops Incontinence Accessory for Men (NWO-169)

He developed the patent-pending SLYDE ONS to absorb urine effectively. The accessory prevents urine from staining or soiling undergarments and bottoms. It keeps the penis dry and comfortable, which helps to reduce skin irritation and rashes. The device eliminates the need to wear bulky adult diapers. Furthermore, it features a comfortable, sleek design that is unobtrusive and discreet.

The original design was submitted to the New Orleans office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-NWO-169, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

