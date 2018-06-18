"I developed my invention due to my own need. I was inspired to develop a pair of underwear that would absorb leaks and discharge, as well as not soil clothes," said the inventor. The FREE FORM provides women who suffer with incontinence with a feeling of normalcy. It offers a more comfortable and aesthetic alternative to various incontinence products. This will eliminate the embarrassment of purchasing disposable incontinence products, as well as reduce the expense associated with purchasing panty liners. This undergarment will provide women with protection from embarrassing spots or stains. It has a discreet design and is comfortable to wear.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-AAT-3067, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-incontinence-underwear-for-women-aat-3067-300667322.html

SOURCE InventHelp

