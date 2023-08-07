InventHelp Inventor Develops Innovative Accessory for Water Sport Masks (ASP-260)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved means of removing condensation from the lens of water sport masks while in the water," said an inventor, from Pflugerville, Texas, "so I invented the WIPIE. My design would clear the user's view when diving or snorkeling."

The invention provides an innovative way to remove the condensation on water sport masks. In doing so, it eliminates the need to remove the mask and it eliminates the need to use wipe products that incorporate chemicals. As a result, it offers enhanced visual clarity and added safety. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for water sport enthusiasts, divers, snorkelers, military, first responders, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Austin sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-ASP-260, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

