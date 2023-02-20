InventHelp Inventor Develops Innovative Design for a Razor (HTM-7727)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new razor that enables you to thoroughly remove hair shavings from within the blades," said an inventor, from Tulsa, Okla., "so I invented THE PUSHER. My design could contribute to a closer, smoother shave and it could help prevent painful nicks and cuts."

The patent-pending invention provides a quick and effective way to remove hair shavings from a razor. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional razor designs. As a result, it ensures that the razor is clean and free of hair build-up every time and it could prolong the life of the razor. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for men and women. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-HTM-7727, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp