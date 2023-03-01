InventHelp Inventor Develops Innovative Eaves Trough/Gutter Attachment (TRO-863)

PITTSBURGH, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "Cleaning the eaves trough (gutter) on a home can be dangerous, messy, and time-consuming. I thought there should be a way to make cleaning the gutters an easier process," said an inventor, from Bashaw, AB, Canada, "so I invented the EZEE TROUGH. My design enhances safety by eliminating the need to climb a ladder." The patent pending invention provides an improved way to clean an eaves trough or gutter from the ground. In doing so, it offers an alternative to using a ladder and reaching into the gutter to remove debris. As a result, it enhances safety, it reduces damage and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for homeowners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations. The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-TRO-863, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp