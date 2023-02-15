InventHelp Inventor Develops Interior Wiper System for Jeep-Style Vehicles (BTK-108)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I drive a jeep-style vehicle in the rain with the doors and top off, and water blows back onto the inner windshield. I thought there could be a better way to remove the moisture from the inner windshield," said an inventor, from Arab, Ala., "so I invented the INTERIOR WINSHIELD WIPERS WITH GUTTER SYSTEM. My design eliminates the need to manually wipe water from the inner glass panel while driving." The invention provides a clear view through the windshield when driving a jeep-style vehicle in the rain with the doors and top removed. In doing so, it prevents moisture from collecting on the inner windshield. As a result, it increases safety and visibility. The invention features a weatherproof design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for the owners of jeep-style vehicles. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request. The original design was submitted to the Birmingham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-BTK-108, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp