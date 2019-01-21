InventHelp Inventor Develops Kitchen Accessory to Increase Cooking Space (TRO-119)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to cook for large gatherings and dinner parties," said an inventor, from Ajax, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the FLAT TOP SYSTEM."

The invention provides an effective way to increase cooking space on a stovetop or range. In doing so, it enables larger quantities of food to be prepared at one time. As a result, it increases convenience and it could save time and effort. The invention features a durable design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design could make cooking for a crowd more enjoyable. We own day-care centers and need to cook large quantities of food for 80+ kids every day. It is perfect for fire halls (fire houses), and it brings the outdoor grill inside for rain or shine grilling."

The original design was submitted to the Toronto office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-TRO-119, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

