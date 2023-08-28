InventHelp Inventor Develops Kitchen Gadget to Separate & Peel Garlic (FJK-275)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a cook myself,I wanted to create a kitchen gadget to separate and peel garlic in large batches," said an inventor, from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., "so I invented the GARLIC LANCER. My design would increase convenience and save time when cooking with garlic in the kitchen."

The patent-pending invention provides a quick and effective way to separate and peel a head of garlic. In doing so, it eliminates the daunting task of separating and peeling garlic by hand. As a result, it saves time and effort and it eliminates the need to use separate tools to perform these tasks. The invention features a practical and user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and commercial kitchens. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

