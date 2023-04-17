InventHelp Inventor Develops Kitchen Gadget to Squeeze Liquids from Canned Fish (FED-2415)

PITTSBURGH, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple, safe and sanitary way to strain a can of tuna," said an inventor, from Tacoma, Wash., "so I invented the TUNA JUICER. My design reduces effort, messy spills and fish-smelling fingers."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to squeeze liquids from canned fish. In doing so, it eliminates the pain and frustration associated with traditional straining methods. It also saves time and effort and it reduces messes when removing water or oil from the can. The invention features an ergonomic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and restaurants. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Seattle sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-FED-2415, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

