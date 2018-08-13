InventHelp Inventor Develops Labor-Saving Device for Toilet Removal/Installation (POO-365)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I hurt my back while taking out a toilet bowl," said one of two inventors from Gresham, Ore. "This made me recognize the need for a labor-saving device that would make this task easier and less physically strenuous."

They developed the TOILET DOLLY to easily lift the toilet so that it can be removed without the usual hassle. The device allows toilet removal to be completed by a single individual. This eliminates the need to ask for assistance with removing a toilet. The invention minimizes the physical labor normally involved in toilet installation and removal. This reduces the risk of injuries, especially strained backs. Additionally, the tool saves time and effort.

The original design was submitted to the Portland office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-POO-365, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

