InventHelp Inventor Develops Lawn and Landscape Clean-Up Unit (ALL-1452)

"When working in my yard, I always have a hard time putting branches and limbs in lawn bags. I usually end up breaking the bags and scratching my arms. My invention provides a more effective and efficient way to collect and dispose of lawn debris," said the inventor. The WASTE ROLL-UP helps facilitate the gathering of lawn debris. It enables loose material to be quickly and easily discarded. This unit will eliminate having to load upright paper lawn bags. In addition, it will reduce the physical strain associated with cleaning up lawn debris. The lightweight and easy to handle unit will improve lawn and landscape appearance.

