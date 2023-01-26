InventHelp Inventor Develops Leaf Blower with Ice & Snow-Melting Capabilities (TLP-194)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved leaf blower to melt snow and ice on sidewalks, decks, driveways, and other surfaces," said an inventor, from Whitesboro, N.Y., "so I invented the HEAT WAVE AND HEAT WAVE MINI. My design enables you to remove frozen accumulations without the stress and strain associated with shoveling, brushing or scraping."

The patent-pending invention provides a leaf blower with ice and snow-melting capabilities. In doing so, it eliminates the need to manually brush or scrape snow and ice from surfaces in the winter. As a result, it saves time and effort. It can also be used to blow leaves, dirt, and debris in mild weather. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-TLP-194, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp