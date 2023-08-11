InventHelp Inventor Develops Lighting Accessory for RV Campers (PDK-364)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I worked for an RV dealership for over 8 years and thought there should be a way to illuminate the existing clearance lights on a camper when detached from the tow vehicle," said an inventor, from Kerrick, Minn., "so I invented the J LIGHT. My design would make the camper appear occupied while away, thereby enhancing security."

The patent-granted invention provides an effective way to illuminate the clearance lights of an RV camper when detached from the tow vehicle. In doing so, it eliminates the need to leave the RV camper dark while unattended. As a result, it increases security, visibility and convenience. The invention features a lightweight and user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the owners of RV campers.

