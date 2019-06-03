InventHelp Inventor Develops Line of Apparel for Chubbier Infants (LCC-4086)

PITTSBURGH, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "A friend of mine has a very chubby baby," said an inventor from McAlisterville, Pa. "Baby clothes never seem to fit right - the legs are too long, hips and waist are too narrow - and it leaves marks on her belly and other sensitive areas, and she can't move without her clothes restricting movement. This inspired me to invent a line of clothing just for chubby babies."

She developed MORE 2 LOVE to fit chubbier or faster growing babies. The clothing will not restrict the child's movements, providing more maneuverability for crawling and walking. The apparel is gentle on skin so it will not leave marks, allowing for more comfortable wear than conventional infant apparel. Additionally, all of this provides added peace of mind to parents and caregivers, and easier shopping.

The original design was submitted to the Lancaster sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-LCC-4086, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

