InventHelp Inventor Develops Line of Easy-To-Clean Area Rugs (SDB-1173)

She developed the SIMPLE MATS, which are perfect for adding comfort and style to your home. These specially designed area rugs protect floors and carpets beneath. The design allows for quick and easy cleaning. The rugs are made to be affordable. They save time and effort when housecleaning. In addition, the line of area rugs is producible in a variety of sizes and patterns.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-SDB-1173, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

