InventHelp Inventor Develops Line of Imaginative Bicycle Covers (JMC-2164)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "Children love to play pretend, and I thought that something that made their bicycles into more exciting rides would make them really happy," said one of two inventors from Toledo, Ohio. "I came up with this line of bicycle covers to encourage children to exercise and play outdoors."

They created a prototype for the BIKE BODIES to make bicycles more appealing to children by changing the bicycle's appearance so that it resembles a galloping horse, motorcycle, car, truck, or other animal or vehicle. This line of covers encourages children to use their imagination. The invention promotes outdoor play and exercise, and keeps children from remaining indoors and watching TV or playing video games. The idea offers hours of entertainment and excitement. Additionally, covers are adaptable for use with new and existing bicycles.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-JMC-2164, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

