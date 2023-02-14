InventHelp Inventor Develops Line of Religious Board Games (CKL-1775)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I came up with the idea for this series of board games because I wanted an honest, fun, multi-player gaming experience that would inspire interest in reading, mathematics, science and knowledge of the Bible," said an inventor from Hazel Crest, Ill. He created a prototype for ISAAC'S BOARDGAMES to promote interest in reading, math, science and knowledge of the Bible.

The games feature questions on the first two books of the Bible. They are designed to inspire lifelong learning. The set also includes pastime and sports components. Additionally, the games promote friendly competition.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

