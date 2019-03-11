InventHelp Inventor Develops Load Dock Leveler Stabilizing Device (SOG-322)

PITTSBURGH, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Ripon, Calif., has developed THE D6, a strong device for supporting a load dock leveler being worked upon by a repairer. It provides the necessary support for the load dock leveler to keep it from falling and possibly injuring the worker. A prototype is available.

"I was on a job site, and a mechanic was crushed while working on a load dock. This inspired me to develop a more supportive means to hold up a load dock leveler," said the inventor. THE D6 provides support and stability to keep a load lock leveler from unexpectedly falling. It offers increased safety and protection, and helps prevent serious injury or death of a worker. With this device in place, it may eliminate the feeling of anxiety and vulnerability when working on a dock leveler. It offers a reliable and user-friendly design that is easy to transport.

The original design was submitted to the Sacramento sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-SOG-322, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

