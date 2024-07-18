InventHelp Inventor Develops Location Monitoring Device for Children MBQ-528

PITTSBURGH, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I became concerned of how frequently young children are forgotten in overheated vehicles which can be fatal" said an inventor, from Mount Vernon, N.Y., "so I invented the A A A S KIDDIE GUARD. My design could help prevent parent/guardian from forgetting babies, toddlers, and young children in vehicle, and could also prevent children and elderly persons from wondering off and getting lost."

The invention provides a wearable and wireless GPS locator device for toddlers and young children. In doing so, it offers a discreet appearance, and it allows the parent to know the location of the child at all times. As a result, it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a decorative design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for parents with toddlers and young children. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-MBQ-528, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp