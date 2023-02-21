InventHelp Inventor Develops Lock Accessory for Public Restrooms (LJD-177)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to use a public restroom without the worry of someone opening the door or it opening during use," said an inventor, from Uniondale, N.Y., "so I invented the BATHROOM LOCK. My design would increase comfort and it provides a convenient place to hold your purse or bag."

The invention provides a device that would offer peace of mind while using a public restroom. In doing so, it prevents another person from opening the stall door. As a result, it increases privacy and safety. It also enables the user to hang personal items like a purse, coat or bag. The invention features a portable design that is easy to transport and use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Long Island sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

