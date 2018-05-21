PITTSBURGH, May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I am tired of innocent lives being lost in school shootings," said an inventor from Eugene, Ore. "I thought that keeping an active shooter out of the classroom would help save lives. This inspired me to come up with an effective, strong, easily accessible locking device."
He created a prototype for the FOOT SOLDIER to secure a classroom door so that it cannot be opened from the other side. The unit prevents an active shooter from entering the classroom. It enables innocent individuals inside the classroom to hide and take cover. The invention helps to reduce the risk of personal injury and/or death. The accessory is designed to enhance personal safety and offers added peace of mind. The unit remains readily accessible for ease of use. Additionally, it adjusts to accommodate different types of doors.
The original design was submitted to the Portland office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-POO-322, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-locking-device-to-secure-a-classroom-door-poo-322-300651140.html
SOURCE InventHelp
Share this article