He created a prototype for the FOOT SOLDIER to secure a classroom door so that it cannot be opened from the other side. The unit prevents an active shooter from entering the classroom. It enables innocent individuals inside the classroom to hide and take cover. The invention helps to reduce the risk of personal injury and/or death. The accessory is designed to enhance personal safety and offers added peace of mind. The unit remains readily accessible for ease of use. Additionally, it adjusts to accommodate different types of doors.

The original design was submitted to the Portland office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-POO-322, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-locking-device-to-secure-a-classroom-door-poo-322-300651140.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

