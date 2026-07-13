InventHelp Inventor Develops Log Diverting Device for Trucks (BKC-947)

PITTSBURGH, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ..."I wanted to create a truck accessory that would divert logs to the left and right to help save the driver's life," said an inventor, from Foxworth, Miss., "so I invented the JONES INVENTION. My design provides added safety and peace of mind for truck drivers hauling and transporting logs."

The invention provides an effective way to divert logs away from the driver during transport on a truck. In doing so, it increases safety for the driver. As a result, it could help save lives. It also provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a durable design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for logging trucks, trucking companies, truck drivers, etc.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 25-BKC-947, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp