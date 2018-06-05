InventHelp Inventor Develops Mardi Gras-Themed Treats (NWO-189)

PITTSBURGH, June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was inspired while watching a Mardi Gras parade," said an inventor from Slidell, La. "I love all the sights and images surrounding the event, which led me to develop a line of novelty candy based on popular Mardi Gras icons."

She developed the GUMMY GRAS to add to the festivities of Mardi Gras. The gummy candy makes a Mardi Gras event more fun and exciting. It can be enjoyed as a flavorful treat and serves as a unique party favor. In addition, it is ideal for individuals of all ages.