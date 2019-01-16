InventHelp Inventor Develops Marine Application Drone for Detecting and Relaying Data (SDB-1309)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- While fishing can be quite relaxing, it's likely most anglers would prefer lots of action, especially at the end of their lines. That said, an inventor from Vista, Calif., who is also a fisherman, has found a high-tech way to spot fish nearby before they can get away.

He developed the fully autonomous and self-navigating SEAEYES BOAT DRONE to enable fishermen to locate fish easily from a boat for a more plentiful catch. As such, it provides surveillance of fishing areas for the presence of fish or dolphin pods, and makes real-time data and photographs easily accessible. At the same time, it is easy to install and operate and remains locked safely in position. Its versatile design makes it ideal for day and night use. In addition, it is durable, convenient, effective and affordably priced. The invention monitors kelp paddies, temperature breaks, working birds and active fish boils.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "As an avid fisherman, I am always looking for new ways to catch more fish and realized this device would certainly improve my odds," he said.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-SDB-1309, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

