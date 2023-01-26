InventHelp Inventor Develops Mass Produced Housing For Low Income (TNO-167)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an inexpensive process for developing prefabricated homes that can be utilized in low-income areas," said an inventor, from Arabi, La., "so I invented the MASS PRODUCED HOUSING FOR LOW INCOME. My design could help satisfy the world housing crisis."

The patent-pending invention provides a process of simple steps for the construction of a group of residential houses for low-income persons. In doing so, it increases efficiency. As a result, it could contribute to housing concerns in poorer countries. The invention features an affordable and functional design that is simple to construct so it is ideal for contractors, construction companies, poorer localities in the United States and low-income countries.

The original design was submitted to the New Orleans sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-TNO-167, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp