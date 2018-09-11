InventHelp Inventor Develops Materials Carrier (TST-359)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I invented this out of a need to be able to do small jobs by myself after suffering several back injuries," said an inventor from Benson, Ariz. "I needed something that would help me to carry things without having to bend and twist."

He developed the CARRY ALL MAX to allow a large sheet of material to be carried with ease. The device is ideal for use with drywall, plywood, sheet metal, glass and other materials. The tool enables a single individual to carry the material without having to ask for assistance. The unit eliminates the need to bend and twist, and it also reduces physical stress and strain. Additionally, the invention minimizes the risk of injury, which is designed to enhance personal safety. It could have interchangeable heads.

The original design was submitted to the Tempeh office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-TST-359, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

